CHICAGO Oct 7 As the federal government
shutdown stretches into its second week, veterinary labs at U.S.
universities are stepping into a data gap to collect information
and publish updates about an outbreak of a swine virus deadly to
young pigs, according to the American Association of Swine
Veterinarians.
The University of Minnesota's diagnostic lab staff last week
contacted four other university labs that have been testing
samples for Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus, or PEDv.
The results were sent to the American Association of Swine
Veterinarians, which published the information through its
website, according to researchers and the agricultural
veterinarian group.
"Due to the government shutdown, (National Animal Health
Laboratory Network) was unable to provide the updated
information" for last week's update, according to a statement on
AASV's website. "Thanks to all the labs for their willingness to
participate."
Since early June, the Agriculture Department's NAHLN has
been used as a centralized electronic hub to collect and
validate data on testing results and track the spread of PEDv.
NAHLN is a disease-testing network of state, federal and
university veterinary laboratories whose aim is to detect,
respond to, and help the country recover from foreign and
emerging animal diseases.
But last week, when the federal government partially shut
down, USDA furloughed many employees at its Animal and Plant
Health Inspection Service, which issued regular testing reports,
said diagnostic veterinary researchers.
University of Minnesota researchers said they plan to
continue collecting the information from Iowa State University,
Kansas State University and South Dakota State University until
the government shutdown ends and APHIS staff return to work.
"It's important to monitor the numbers, from the standpoint
of having the information, and whether there are any large
increases or decreases coming through" in positive PEDv cases,
said Tom Burkgren, executive direction of the AASV.
According to the latest update, 684 separate cases have been
reported in 17 states as of the week of Sept. 22, with most
outbreaks occurring in Iowa (191), Oklahoma (164), Indiana (85)
and North Carolina (76).
While the virus has not tended to kill older pigs, mortality
among very young pigs infected in U.S. farms is commonly 75 to
100 percent, say veterinarians and scientists who are studying
the outbreak.
The universities' initiative recalls similar data collection
efforts by the university diagnostic researchers this past
spring, when the outbreak began and before the federal
government joined in tracking it.
An APHIS spokesperson could not be reached for comment
Monday.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Jim Marshall)