By Timothy Mclaughlin
CHICAGO Aug 30 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture has closed six offices in five states after
receiving anonymous threats, a USDA spokesman said on Tuesday,
and police were investigating similar threats to faculty members
from at least two universities in eastern states.
"Yesterday, USDA received several anonymous messages that
are concerning for the safety of USDA personnel and its
facilities. As a precaution, USDA has closed offices,"
department spokesman Matthew Herrick said.
One email message was sent to multiple employees at offices
in Fort Collins, Colorado; Hamden, Connecticut; Beltsville,
Maryland; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Kearneysville and
Leetown, West Virginia, Herrick said.
The agency was working with the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and local law enforcement agencies to determine
whether the threat was credible, Herrick said.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the USDA was working
with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure the safety of
the agency's offices and personnel, but he declined to provide
any details about the threats.
"In consultation with the Department of Homeland Security,
USDA has taken some prudent steps to ensure the protection of
their facilities and their personnel," Earnest told a news
conference.
In West Virginia, Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty
said by telephone that his office was notified of the threat on
Monday by a USDA employee in the Kearneysville facility, located
in the northeastern part of the state.
"It's a threat to do harm to people at the facility until
the police arrive. They were going to break into the building,"
Dougherty said by telephone.
Dougherty said the emailed threat did not name the facility
specifically, and was similar to, or the same as, electronic
threats sent to other facilities.
In Colorado, an employee working at the United States
Geological Survey's offices in Fort Collins, located in the same
compound as the USDA building, said the offices were evacuated
at around 8:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday by building security.
"They (security officers) were checking to make sure
everyone was out and told us to leave," the employee said.
A number of other universities were threatened this week,
school officials said.
"Along with individuals at other universities and the USDA,
two faculty members at NC State received an email that included
a general, unconfirmed threat to campus," the school said in a
statement.
Police at NC State said they determined that several dozen
individuals at Virginia Tech University, in Blacksburg,
Virginia, received the same email threat on Monday.
Virginia Tech's police chief, Kevin Foust, said in a
statement that "other schools have also received cyber-threats,"
and that the campus was operating normally.
