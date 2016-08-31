(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Timothy Mclaughlin and P.J. Huffstutter
Aug 31 The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which
had closed some offices after receiving anonymous email threats,
said it reopened most with increased security on Wednesday, but
others remained shuttered as further precautions were put in
place.
The USDA closed offices in five states on Tuesday and is
working with local and federal authorities, including the
Federal Bureau of Investigation, to determine the seriousness of
the threats, department spokesman Matthew Herrick said in an
emailed statement on Tuesday night.
Most offices, Herrick said, would reopen on Wednesday "with
additional security enhancements, including the presence of law
enforcement or security personnel."
A USDA spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday that all but three
offices had reopened.
The Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation
Service offices in Hamden, Connecticut, as well as the USDA
office in Leetown, West Virginia, remained closed.
"For those remaining offices, a bit more time is needed
either to get additional security enhancements in place for a
safe and secure opening or to make official notifications to
union representatives," Herrick said.
The agency hopes to reopen the offices as soon as possible,
he added.
One email message was sent to multiple employees at USDA
offices in Hamden; Fort Collins, Colorado; Beltsville, Maryland;
Raleigh, North Carolina; and Kearneysville and Leetown, West
Virginia, Herrick said on Tuesday.
In West Virginia, Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty
said by telephone that his office was notified of the threat on
Monday by a USDA employee in the Kearneysville facility in the
northeastern part of the state.
"They were going to break into the building," Dougherty
said.
Dougherty said the emailed threat did not name the facility
specifically, and was similar to, or the same as, electronic
threats sent to other facilities.
A number of other universities were also threatened this
week, school officials said.
