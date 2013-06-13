June 13 The U.S. Agriculture Department, reeling
from the discovery of unapproved genetically modified (GM) wheat
growing in Oregon, said on Thursday it is working to make
"appropriate and validated" tests available to detect the wheat.
Domestic and overseas buyers of wheat are keen to have rapid
tests on hand to rule out the potential for biotech grain to be
present.
But the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
said: "Currently, there is no commercially available rapid
validated test for (GM) wheat."
In a release, the service said its investigation into the
Oregon wheat find continues. It said no other examples of the
unapproved strain have been found, and it has no information the
wheat has in commercial supply chains.