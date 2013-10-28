NEW YORK Oct 28 Ratings agencies Moody's and
Fitch both expect downgrades to U.S. public finance ratings to
continue to outpace upgrades in the next quarter, reflecting
weakness among many issuers despite the gradually improving
economy.
For both rating agencies, downgrades outpaced upgrades in
the third quarter of year, though the ratio of downgrades to
upgrades moderated.
"Despite broader economic improvement, there are still
pockets of concentrated credit pressure," Moody's Investor
Services said on Monday. "As a result, we expect downgrades to
continue outpace upgrades through the end of 2013 across most
sectors."
Moody's said it issued 182 downgrades in the third quarter,
versus 53 upgrades, representing a small sequential improvement
over the previous two quarters.
Fitch Ratings downgraded 39 credits during the third quarter
and said the number of downgrades exceeded upgrades by a ratio
1.7 to 1, compared with a ratio of 2.8 to 1 in the previous
quarter.
"Negative actions are expected to remain elevated, as
negative rating outlooks exceeded positive rating outlooks,"
Fitch said. "However, the ratio of negative outlooks to positive
outlooks has been slowly decreasing for the last eight quarters
and is at its lowest level since the third quarter of 2009."
Ratings agencies have different methodologies for rating
debt, and the number and type of issuers they cover can also
vary. As a result, the big three agencies do not necessarily
provide a like-for-like comparison.
In contrast to Fitch and Moody's, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services issued more upgrades than downgrades in the third
quarter. It said it expected that trend to continue, but that
the number upgrades to downgrades could ease due to headwinds,
such as federal government spending cuts and dysfunction in
Washington.
Standard & Poor's said the increase in upgrades partly
reflected a revision of its ratings criteria. In September, the
agency released changes to its criteria for assessing local
governments. It said at the time that it expected the ratings
for 30 percent of the 4,000 it evaluates to rise as a result.
Standard & Poor's said it made 2.81 upgrades for each
downgrade in the third quarter, compared with a ratio of 2.05 to
1 in the second quarter. The number excludes the housing sector.
The agency noted that there have been 14 defaults so far
this year, the highest since it started tracking defaults in
1986. It said the elevated number of defaults reflected a
widening of the gap between strong and weak credits, but said
the number was "inconsequential from a statistical standpoint."