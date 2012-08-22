A couple of times a year or once a year most of the companies announce bonuses based on the company's performance as well as individual employee's contribution. It is quite likely that you too might be in for a decent amount as bonus from your employer. Most people use the bonus carelessly in buying gifts or taking vacations and fail to make proper utilization of such one time extra money that can be otherwise be employed to enhance one's financial condition.

Contrary to popular belief it is quite a trying task to plan out expenditure of surplus funds when they are actually received. Here are some tips and guidelines which will help you plan out the expenditure so as to make the most of it. The exact plan will depend on one's actual financial condition but these guidelines will certainly provide useful insights into the more efficient ways to use this money.

SAVE TO BUY PROPERTY

Buying a piece of real estate of your own is one of the most common financial goals of most Indians. Though there are plenty of home loan options available on easy terms in the market, one still has to pay up the initial 20% contribution before applying for a loan. This amount itself is quite a bit considering the prices of real estate currently and also due to the fact that you will need to shell out extra money from your pocket for stamp duty, registration charges etc. according to a recent RBI ruling.

Bonus money from a couple of years will add up to the savings making it easier for you to acquire a dream home for yourself. This will also keep you prepared to buy the right property in case a good opportunity comes up.

HOME LOAN PREPAYMENT

In case you have availed a home loan and continuing its EMIs this amount can be used to pay up a part of the outstanding loan. Though home loans carry lower interest rates they can still drain your finances. Paying off a portion can reduce that burden. Make sure that the EMI remains the same but the paying term or tenure is reduced through this prepayment.

KEEP FUNDS HANDY FOR EMERGENCIES

Emergencies always have a habit of arriving unannounced. Ideally a corpus of about half a year's salary is a good amount to keep as an emergency fund which can be relied upon in times of urgent financial need arising out of unforeseen circumstance such as loss of job, car repair, and home repair or health conditions that require medical care.

INVEST IN SIP

Keeping the volatile market conditions in view SIPs are the best investment options for the average investor who does want to take risks. Starting a SIP in equities can yield decent returns over a long period of time. The smartest means to use this lupsum amount is to acquire debt funds with the amount and then start a SIP for equity funds with the same mutual fund company. This will provide security as well as growth which most of us look for in our investments.

ENHANCE INSURANCE COVER

The right amount of insurance cover that will cater to the needs of your family in times of need is a fluctuating figure depending on various external factors beyond your control. The cover amount must be periodically reviewed to make it meaningful in terms of security it accords. When you get a bonus, it is the ideal time to review the cover and buy fresh cover with the surplus money in case you feel that the existing cover is inadequate.

GET A SMARTER CAR

With constant hikes in petrol prices, the cost of maintaining petrol cars is ever increasing and reaching unbearable limits. CNG on the other hand is smart option which almost cost one third of that money. Availability of sufficient funds is one of the main constraints in not changing your existing car to CNG or not buying a new CNG car. Consider the option of getting onto CNG mode with this extra money that you may have as bonus.

ACQUIRE GOLD

Gold is one of the safest instruments of investment that has never let down its devotees. Surplus money as bonus can be utilized to acquire gold either in form of jewelry or as coins to have a secure investment for future. A bonus is an extra source of funds that is not pre-catered for in our expenditure plan. Thus it presents the ideal opportunity to make a smart financial move that had been held up due to lack of funds.

