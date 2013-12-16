(Adds background; updates shares)
Dec 16 USEC Inc, a supplier of enriched
uranium for commercial nuclear power plants, said it expected to
file for bankruptcy protection as part of a deal with its
bondholders, sending the company's shares down as much as 52
percent.
USEC, which has been struggling to fund projects and has
posted losses for the past four quarters, said it expected to
file a prearranged Chapter 11 petition in the first quarter.
The company said it had reached an agreement with a majority
of its bondholders to replace about $530 million in convertible
notes, scheduled to mature in October 2014, with new debt and
equity.
USEC, which had a market value of about $43 million as of
Friday's close, also said it was in talks with strategic
investors Toshiba Corp and Babcock & Wilcox Investment
Co to restructure their holdings.
Babcock & Wilcox Investment is a unit of power generation
systems maker Babcock & Wilcox Co.
USEC had total debt of $640.4 million and cash and
equivalents of $128.4 million as of Sept. 30, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The company said in November that government funding for its
$350 million American Centrifuge Project in Ohio would end in
January.
The project, which is 80 percent funded by the U.S.
Department of Energy (DOE), is designed to produce low-enriched
uranium used to make nuclear fuel. It was scheduled to be
completed this month.
USEC wound down operations at another uranium enrichment
plant earlier this year. The company is in the process of
handing over the plant in Paducah, Kentucky to owner DOE.
Although power companies are building five reactors in
southeastern United States, nuclear power generation is expected
to decline. This will lower demand for uranium, unless there are
new regulations limiting carbon emissions or there is a spike in
natural gas prices.
Moreover, uranium prices are yet to recover after they
plummeted following the March 2011 meltdown at Japan's Fukushima
Daiichi atomic power plant.
USEC said on Monday it did not expect any of its
subsidiaries to file for bankruptcy.
The company said it expected to file its Chapter 11 petition
in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of
Delaware.
USEC shares were down 51 percent at $4.29 in early trading
on Monday.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)