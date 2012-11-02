Nov 2 South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Co
and Kia Motors Corp overstated the
gasoline mileage for a majority of their 2012 and 2013 models,
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.
Hyundai and its Kia affiliate have submitted a plan to the
EPA for cars currently on dealer lots to be relabeled with new
window stickers reflecting the corrected mileage estimates, the
EPA said. The mileage on most labels will be reduced by one to
two miles per gallon, with the largest adjustment being a six
mpg highway reduction for the Kia Soul.
"Consumers rely on the window sticker to help make informed
choices about the cars they buy," Gina McCarthy, assistant
administrator for EPA's Office of Air and Radiation, said in a
statement. "EPA's investigation will help protect consumers and
ensure a level playing field among automakers."
Regulators found discrepancies between agency results and
data submitted by the automakers, the EPA said.