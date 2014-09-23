Sept 22 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is
considering a possible antitrust lawsuit against Sysco Corp's
$3.5 billion deal to buy debt-ridden US Foods from
private equity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The FTC has been investigating the proposed merger, which
was announced in December and would combine the only two food
suppliers with a nationwide reach.
The consumer protection watchdog is also mulling
alternatives such as mandating Sysco and US Foods to divest
assets to competitors, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1uTDkBj)
The antitrust concerns focus on whether the merger will
drive up costs for thousands of restaurants, hospitals and
hotels that they supply on nationwide contracts.
The commission is expected to make a decision on whether to
block the deal within weeks, the report said.
The mega-merger has already rattled customers who rely on
the companies for everything from pre-scrambled eggs for school
meals to truffle mousse desserts for high-end restaurants.
US Foods and Sysco were not immediately available for
comment on the report.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)