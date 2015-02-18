By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 Food distributing company
Sysco Corp has hired top Washington litigators to defend
itself if U.S. regulators file a lawsuit to stop its merger with
rival US Foods, two sources close to the deal said on
Wednesday.
The deal, announced in December 2013, is controversial
because Sysco and US Foods are the two largest companies in
their industry. Other distributors cannot match them on offering
nationwide contracts for a wide range of goods for customers
ranging from hotel chains and hospitals to fast food chains and
fine restaurants.
Sysco has hired the law firm O'Melveny & Myers LLP as its
counsel if the Federal Trade Commission files a lawsuit to block
the $3.5 billion transaction, the two sources said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the hire.
O'Melveny & Myers' antitrust practice is headed by Richard
Parker, who defended Apple Inc when the Justice
Department accused the technology company and book publishers of
price-fixing. Apple was convicted of price-fixing and has
appealed.
Parker also defended US Airways when the Justice Department
sued to block its merger with American Airlines. The Justice
Department and the airlines worked out a settlement that allowed
a 2013 merger.
To overcome FTC concerns, Sysco and US Foods have offered to
sell 11 distribution centers with $5 billion in sales in hopes
of building Performance Food Group into a national competitor,
essentially replacing US Foods.
Sysco executives and FTC officials held last-ditch meetings
last week to discuss whether the divestment offer would be
enough to win regulatory approval.
Sysco is the biggest U.S. food distributor with annual
revenue of about $44 billion. US Foods, which is owned by
private equity companies including KKR & Co, is No. 2.
The FTC can approve the deal outright, approve the
transaction on condition of divestitures or file a lawsuit to
stop it.
