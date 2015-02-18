WASHINGTON Feb 18 Food distributing company Sysco Corp has hired top Washington litigators to defend itself if U.S. regulators file a lawsuit to stop its merger with rival US Foods, two sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The deal, announced in December 2013, is controversial because Sysco and US Foods are the two largest companies in their industry. Other distributors cannot match them on offering nationwide contracts for a wide range of goods for customers ranging from hotel chains and hospitals to fast food chains and fine restaurants.

Sysco has hired the law firm O'Melveny & Myers LLP as its counsel if the Federal Trade Commission files a lawsuit to block the $3.5 billion transaction, the two sources said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the hire.

O'Melveny & Myers' antitrust practice is headed by Richard Parker, who defended Apple Inc when the Justice Department accused the technology company and book publishers of price-fixing. Apple was convicted of price-fixing and has appealed.

Parker also defended US Airways when the Justice Department sued to block its merger with American Airlines. The Justice Department and the airlines worked out a settlement that allowed a 2013 merger.

To overcome FTC concerns, Sysco and US Foods have offered to sell 11 distribution centers with $5 billion in sales in hopes of building Performance Food Group into a national competitor, essentially replacing US Foods.

Sysco executives and FTC officials held last-ditch meetings last week to discuss whether the divestment offer would be enough to win regulatory approval.

Sysco is the biggest U.S. food distributor with annual revenue of about $44 billion. US Foods, which is owned by private equity companies including KKR & Co, is No. 2.

The FTC can approve the deal outright, approve the transaction on condition of divestitures or file a lawsuit to stop it. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Andrew Hay)