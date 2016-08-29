German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
Aug 29 Building supplies maker USG Corp said it would sell its building product distribution business, L&W Supply Corp, to roofing supplier ABC Supply Co Inc for $670 million in cash.
The deal is expected to be completed before the end of 2016, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report