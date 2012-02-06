* Q4 adj loss $0.90/shr vs est loss $0.70/shr
* Sales rise 8 pct
* Shares fall as much as 9 pct
Feb 6 USG Corp posted a
wider-than-expected quarterly loss as the building products
maker continued to post operating losses at its largest U.S.
gypsum wallboard unit, sending its shares down as much as 9
percent.
USG reported an operating loss of $18 million at its unit
United States Gypsum Company. The segment contributes about 43
percent of USG's total revenue.
The company's operating loss of $37 million was wider than
expected, likely due to the losses it made on every unit of
wallboard sold, said Stern, Agee & Leach analyst Todd Vencil in
a note to clients.
USG, which serves the residential and non-residential
construction markets, said some of its markets remain at or near
historically low levels.
USG posted a fourth-quarter loss of $100 million, or 95
cents per share, compared with a loss $121 million, or $1.17 a
share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, it posted a loss of 90 cents a
share, compared with analysts' loss expectations of 70 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $750 million, beating analysts'
estimates of $723.5 million.
Shares of the company were down 6 percent at $14.30 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a low
of $13.82 earlier in the session.