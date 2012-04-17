* Q1 shr loss $0.26 vs est shr loss $0.42
* Q1 rev rose 13 pct
April 17 Building products maker USG Corp
posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped
by higher prices and stronger demand for wallboard in the United
States.
The company posted a first-quarter loss of $27.0 million, or
26 cents per share, compared with a loss of $105.0 million, or
$1.01 per share, a year ago.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 42 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $812.0 million, beating analysts'
estimates of $807.2 million.
USG's largest unit United States Gypsum Company, which
contributes about 43 percent of USG's total revenue, reported an
operating profit of $29 million, compared with an operating loss
of $29 million, a year ago.
The company -- which serves construction, as well as repair
and remodel markets -- said demand in its core markets remains
near historical lows.
USG shares, valued at $1.78 billion, were up 3 percent at
$17.35 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.