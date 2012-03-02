* Q4 underlying EBITA 26 mln euros vs 32.3 mln seen
* Q4 sales 795 mln euros vs 818 seen
* Takes 19 mln euro charge on Spanish operations
* Q4 net loss 37 mln euros
AMSTERDAM, March 2 Dutch staffing firm USG
People missed fourth-quarter profit expectations as
sales fell due to lower demand in the industrial sector and the
Dutch public sector, and refrained from giving an outlook due to
market uncertainty.
Staffing firms in Europe, such as market leader Adecco
and Randstad, have warned of slowing jobs
growth after the economy was hit by the euro zone debt crisis,
forcing some companies to cut jobs.
USG People, Europe's 4th-largest staffing firm by revenue
after Switzerland's Adecco, Dutch-listed Randstad, and
U.S.-listed Manpower, said in a statement sales
continued to fall in January.
"In January 2012 revenue was 6 percent lower than in the
previous year. In view of current uncertainty in the market we
are refraining from issuing guidance on the development of
revenue and profit in 2012," USG People said.
Fourth-quarter sales fell 5 percent to 795 million euros
compared with the same period last year, missing analysts'
average forecast of 818 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and
excluding some special one-off charges were 26 million euros,
missing the average forecast of 32.3 million euros, USG said.
It took a 19 million euro goodwill impairment on its Spanish
operations in the fourth quarter because of the economic
situation in the country, the company said.
Due to the Spanish charge and other one-off items, such as
restructuring costs, it made a net loss of 37 million euros in
the fourth quarter, USG People said.