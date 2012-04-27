British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
AMSTERDAM, April 27 Dutch staffing firm USG People reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and said cost cuts had helped to improve its profitability.
USG People said in a statement its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and excluding some special one-off charges was 19.1 million euros, beating the average forecast of 14.4 million euros in a Reuters poll of three analysts.
"The improvements we implemented in our organisation in 2011 result in a considerable rise in profit," said Rob Zandbergen, chief executive of USG People. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.