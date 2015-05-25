BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland April total sales fall about 30 pct
* Says April total sales of 7083 vehicles versus 10,182 vehicles last year
USGS PUTS QUAKE 20 MINUTES AGO OFF JAPAN AT MAGNITUDE 5.3
* Says April total sales of 7083 vehicles versus 10,182 vehicles last year
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.