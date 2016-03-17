BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
BRASILIA, March 17 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA expects to close on Thursday a loan standstill agreement with banks, in a move that should help the largest Brazilian producer of flat steel cope with fallout from a deep recession and a swelling debt burden, Valor newspaper said.
Valor said the agreement was a pre-condition for a 1 billion real ($267.64 million) capital increase approved by shareholders on Friday. A grace period would help the company avoid filing for bankruptcy protection.
Usiminas representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 3.7363 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.