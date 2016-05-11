BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
SAO PAULO May 11 A Brazilian judge has suspended a Thursday board meeting at steelmaker Usiminas scheduled to select senior management, court documents showed on Wednesday, as a bruising boardroom fight continues to weigh on a difficult turn-around.
Usiminas, known formally as Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA - and its shareholders Ternium SA and Nippon Steel - have filed lawsuits in recent weeks challenging the right of steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, or CSN , to name representatives on the Usiminas board. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Bernard Orr)
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".