SAO PAULO, March 19 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed flat steel producer, unveiled
late on Wednesday a list of candidates for its board for an
April 6 vote, as a rift between the company's two largest
shareholders shows no signs of abating.
In a securities filing, the company known as Usiminas said
Chairman Paulo Penido Marques is one of the candidates. Eiji
Hashimoto and Fumihiko Wada, both senior executives at Nippon
Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp are also on the list.
Rita Assis Fonseca, the president of Previdência Usiminas,
the firm running the retirement funds of Usiminas workers, is
also on the list, according to the filing. They will run for a
one-year term.
Usiminas said minority shareholders did not send the name of
their candidate until late on Wednesday. The company will host
its annual shareholder meeting on April 6.
A rift between controlling shareholders Ternium SA
and Nippon Steel that began in September has led minority
investors such as billionaire Lírio Parisotto to add voting
shares of the steelmaker to force changes at the
board.
The Nippon-Ternium rift began after the dismissal of Julián
Eguren as chief executive officer of Usiminas. Eguren, who
during his two-year stint brought Usiminas back to profitability
by slashing costs and easing bottlenecks, was fired for alleged
inappropriate receipts of money.
