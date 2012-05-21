* Change follows arrival of new controlling shareholder
* Vice-President says lower iron ore target "more adequate"
* New target for 25 mln T by 2015, down from 29 mln T before
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Brazilian steelmaker
Usiminas has cut back on plans to expand its iron ore
production, reducing its targeted output by 2015 to 25 million
tonnes from 29 million tonnes, the company's vice-president said
on Monday.
"The project is just being revised because a new shareholder
has entered the company's controlling block, but the project is
going ahead," Ronald Seckelmann said at the Rio Investor's Day
summit in Rio de Janeiro.
Italian-Argentine steel making group Ternium bought a
controlling stake in the company last year and has promised to
revamp operations at Brazil's largest maker of steel products
for the automobile industry.
The first phase of the project, still at an early stage,
will take production to 12 million tonnes by the end of this
year or the start of 2013, up from 8 million tonnes at present.
The second phase will ramp up output to 25 million tonnes,
which Seckelmann described as "a more adequate size" than the
prior target of 29 million.
Usiminas has four iron ore sites in the Serra Azul region of
major mining state Minas Gerais. Part of its mineral production
is consumed at its own steel mills and the remainder is
exported.
The world's largest iron ore producer, Brazil's Vale
said on Monday that demand for iron ore from its top
customer, China, was holding up despite signs of a slowdown in
the economy of the Asian giant. See:
Usiminas shares traded on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock
exchange rose 3.7 percent on Monday to 9.74 reais ($4.79).
($1 = 2.0348 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing
by David Gregorio)