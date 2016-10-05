CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
SAO PAULO Oct 5 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Wednesday that a regional court in Brazil accepted a request by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation to annul the decisions of a May 25 board meeting that named Sergio Leite as chief executive.
Usiminas, as the company is known, said in the securities filing that the decision reinstated the board of directors in place prior to that meeting, confirming an earlier Reuters report. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.