UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Controlling shareholders are not in negotiations about breaking up Brazil's Usiminas , the chief executive of the troubled steelmaker said on Thursday, in the midst of an ongoing boardroom battle for control.
CEO Sergio Leite, speaking on the sidelines of a steel event in Sao Paulo, ruled out filing for bankruptcy protection and said the company was up to date with debt payments. He said a 1 billion reais ($296 million) capital increase should be completed within a month. ($1 = 3.38 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, editing by G Crosse)
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)