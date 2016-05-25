SAO PAULO May 25 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker, on Wednesday
picked veteran executive Sergio Leite as its chief executive
officer.
Leite was elected in a board meeting in Belo Horizonte,
Brazil, where the company known as Usiminas is based,
according to a securities filing. Ronald Seckelmann will remain
the company's chief financial officer for a two-year period and
other members of the management team will also stay on through
2018, the filing said.
Reuters reported Leite's appointment earlier on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)