SAO PAULO, March 22 Most members of Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA's board want to oust Chief
Executive Officer Rômel de Souza for allegedly taking action to
replenish the Brazilian steelmaker's cash balance without the
board's permission, two people with knowledge of the matter said
on Wednesday.
More than half of Usiminas' 11-member board say Souza acted
unilaterally to tap cash from mining subsidiary Musa Mineração
Usiminas SA, which might have helped trigger the transaction's
collapse in January, according to the sources, who requested
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
A board meeting has been called for Thursday, the sources
said. One of them said it could be delayed through an injunction
sought by a shareholder interested in keeping Souza. The person
declined to identify the shareholder.
Reuters reported on Jan. 13 that Souza and Musa President
Wilfred Brujin had agreed to the use of the unit's excess
capital without the steelmaker's board permission. Souza is also
the chairman of Musa.
The episode led to a worsening of a 2-1/2-year rift between
the steelmaker's two top shareholders, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal Corp and Techint Group's Ternium SA.
Ternium and Nippon Steel have been battling over control of
Usiminas, which is suffering because of Brazil's severe
recession and high debt.
The document from November showed that two Nippon
Steel-appointed members of the Usiminas board suggested Musa
could extend a loan to Usiminas to meet a refinancing deadline
in June. Usiminas was eventually allowed to tap part of Musa's
excess cash late last year.
If Souza is fired, it would not be the first time that he
would be pushed aside from the command of Brazil's largest
listed flat steelmaker. Last May, the board ousted him and put
in veteran executive Sergio Leite as CEO. Souza was reinstated
weeks later, following a court injunction.
Preferred shares, Usiminas' most widely traded
class of stock, were down 1.5 percent to 4.20 reais and were
nearly unchanged year to date.
Usiminas had no immediate comment, and efforts to reach
Souza were unsuccessful.
Valor Econômico first reported news of the potential firing
earlier in the day.
