SAO PAULO, April 2 A Brazilian judge has ordered
the seizure of assets belonging to Marcelo Gasparino, the sole
candidate for chairman of steelmaker Usiminas Siderúrgicas de
Minas Gerais SA, in connection to a scandal at a state power
company.
Gasparino is ensnared in a case arising from the alleged
misuse of 224 million reais ($71.8 million) at utility Centrais
Eletricas de Santa Catarina SA, or Celesc, according to a
statement by his office.
The asset seizure was ordered on March 20 but not made
public until Thursday. Gasparino is one of 17 defendants in the
case, launched last year, that also include the state's vice
governor.
Representatives of Gasparino were not available for comment.
Representatives for Tempo Capital, which proposed him for the
7Usiminas chairman post, declined to comment.
Shareholders of Usiminas, a steel producer, will vote on
Gasparino's nomination on April 6. The company has been caught
up in a power struggle between top investors Ternium SA
and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.
($1 = 3.12 reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)