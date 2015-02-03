By Stephen Eisenhammer
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 3 Brazilian billionaire
Lirio Parisotto is seeking support from minority shareholders to
become chairman of steelmaker Usiminas and resolve a
battle between rival controlling factions, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation said.
Parisotto, who runs the Geração L.Par fund which owns an
unspecified small stake in the company, needs support from a
group of voting shareholders with a combined 5 percent stake to
trigger a vote for a new board.
One of Brazil's largest private investors and a previous
Usiminas board member, Parisotto is confident he can trigger the
vote before the end of February and be elected chairman, the
source said, seeking anonymity due to the sensitivity of the
issue.
He is seeking a consensus among all minority shareholders to
put himself forward for the position.
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais, as Usiminas is formally
known, is in the midst of a shareholder battle between two steel
giants that control the company - Japan's Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp and Ternium, which is part
of Italo-Argentine conglomerate Techint Group.
The two groups remain at odds over the departure of former
Chief Executive Julian Eguren, who had previously worked at
Ternium. Eguren was pushed out for "inappropriate receipts of
money" after the board's chairman Paulo Penido, a Nippon
representative, cast the deciding vote.
Ternium want Eguren reinstated while Nippon refused.
"Lirio (Parisotto) is not inclined towards Ternium or
Nippon; he is acting in the correct way that a minority
shareholder should in a crisis like this one," the source said.
"If you imagine Nippon was a woman who caught Ternium, a
man, with another woman, there would be no solution for this
marriage... it is necessary to see an outcome by which Nippon
goes one way and Ternium the other."
The source added that Parisotto had stopped trying to
increase his stake directly since the price of common shares,
which carry voting rights, has soared. Common shares
have increased 187 percent since December as investors buy to
gain greater voting control or to position themselves for a
potential buyout.
