UPDATE 2-Anglo American names Stuart Chambers as next chairman
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016
SAO PAULO, July 31 Usiminas, Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, likely had its debt peak at the end of June, Chief Financial Officer Ronald Seckelmann said on Tuesday.
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016
COLOMBO, June 7 Sri Lankan shares ended down for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, and hit their lowest close in more than a week, due to profit-booking in large-cap shares such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.