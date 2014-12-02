BRIEF-China Citic Bank's Q1 net profit up 1.7 pct y/y
April 25 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q09Unm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
(Recasts with comment from Ternium)
SAO PAULO Dec 2 Two controlling shareholders of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA exchanged on Tuesday accusations over the dismissal of senior executives and a proposed investigation by regulators.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp asked securities regulator CVM to investigate efforts by Italo-Argentine industrial conglomerate Techint Group and its subsidiary Ternium SA to reinstate three executives fired by the board of the Brazilian mill known as Usiminas, according to a securities filing.
Ternium shot back with a public statement refuting Nippon's accusations, calling its conduct "illegal and irresponsible" and questioning the Japanese shareholder's relationship with members of the steelmaker's board.
Nippon had raised the prospect of a negotiated end to the dispute between partners of Usiminas, Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)
April 25 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q09Unm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tata AIG General Insurance partners with Rubique for general insurance product offerings Source text: (Mumbai: Tata AIG General Insurance Company (Tata AIG) entered into a strategic agreement with Rubique to be its corporate agent for selling general insurance products on its platform. Rubique is a one-stop online marketplace, providing technology-enabled end-to-end solutions to facilitate the financing needs of individuals and SMEs. The partnership will offer a range of general insurance poli