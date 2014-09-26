(Recasts, adds detail on ownership)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 Brazilian steelmaker
Usiminas said on Friday its board had dismissed Chief
Executive Julian Eguren in a divided vote, as two controlling
stakeholders clashed over the appointment of senior managers in
the firm.
The dismissal appears to mark a significant deterioration of
relations between the two main companies that control the
Brazilian firm, Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
and Luxembourg-based Ternium Steel.
Two of Eguren's subordinates were also dismissed, all of
whom had originally been appointed by Ternium, part of the
Italian-Argentine conglomerate Techint. The news sent Usiminas
shares down 3.5 percent.
"Nippon Steel has effectively forced the removal of Mr.
Eguren against the wishes of Techint," Alex Hacking, analyst at
Citi, wrote in a note to clients.
Nippon Steel was not immediately available for comment.
Eguren, an Argentine who took the helm in 2012, was widely
seen as having helped turn around the steelmaker, formally known
as Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, at a time of global
oversupply of the world's most-used metal. Cash flow doubled in
the two years Eguren ran the firm.
"We consider these management changes as negative news for
Usiminas," Leonardo Correa, analyst at BTG Pactual, wrote in a
note to clients.
"The current CEO had been responsible for an operational
turnaround at the company, so some will question future
execution of the company," he added.
Ternium said in its own statement that the dismissal of the
executives was due to a controversy within Usiminas over senior
management appointments. It said it intended "to take all
reasonable actions to protect its rights and investment in
Usiminas."
The dismissal was passed after the chairman, a Nippon Steel
representative, resolved a five-to-five vote on the board.
Romel Erwin de Souza, director of technology and quality,
will take over as CEO on a temporary basis.
Paolo Bassetti, vice-president of subsidiaries, and Marcelo
Chara, vice-president of industrials, were also dismissed in the
vote.
Ternium, along with its conglomerate partner Tenaris, bought
43.3 percent of Usiminas' voting rights for $2.2 billion in
2011. Nippon Steel has 46.1 percent of the company's voting
rights, with the rest owned by the Usiminas pension fund.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Dan Grebler)