SAO PAULO May 23 Italian industrial
conglomerate Techint Group on Monday bought 193.5 million reais
($54 million) worth of shares in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais, as part of a capital plan aimed at shoring up
the Brazilian steelmaker.
Techint, through several units, including steelmaker Ternium
SA, bought 38.7 million shares in Usiminas, as the
company is known, to help bolster the ailing steelmaker, as it
struggles with slumping sales and a swelling debt burden.
Techint and Japans Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
are the two top shareholders in Usiminas.
($1 = 3.5745 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)