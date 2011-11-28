* Sees new potential ore volume of 550 mln tonnes

* Advances plan for iron ore self-sufficiency by 2015

Nov 28 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas (USIM5.SA)(USIM3.SA) agreed on Monday to buy a mine adjacent to current holdings for $367 million, boosting its mineral reserves as it aims for iron ore self-sufficiency by 2015.

Usiminas said in a statement that Mineracao Ouro Negro is estimated to hold 200 million tonnes of iron ore. The acquisition, in the state of Minas Gerais, is located next to mining rights the company already owns in that state.

The purchase will allow Usiminas to extract more ore from its current adjacent holdings, as well, for a total boost of 550 million tons of ore reserves. The company agreed in July to pay at least $1.16 billion to have long-term access to ore resources close to some of its biggest plants. [ID:nN1E76D1X9]

The acquisition comes on the heels of a Sunday announcement by Ternium (TX.N), Latin America's second-largest steelmaker, that it would pay $2.2 billion to buy a stake in Usiminas from two controlling shareholders. [ID:nN1E7AQ0BY] (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)