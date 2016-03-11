BRASILIA, March 11 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is ready to inject 1 billion reais ($274.58 million) into Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Sa as part of a capital increase proposal, Usiminas said in a statement on Friday.

The other Usiminas controlling shareholder, Italy's Techint Group, has notified Usiminas about its intention to purchase up to 500 million reais in shares in the capital increase.

($1 = 3.6419 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)