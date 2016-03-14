BRIEF-FCA U.S. issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed by DoJ
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
BRASILIA, March 14 The board of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA approved a 1 billion real ($279 million) capital increase, Usiminas said on Monday.
The capital injection was proposed by shareholder Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. Three board members representing the other controlling shareholder, Italian-Argentinian Techint Group, voted against the move, a source told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.