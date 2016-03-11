(Adds final board decision)
By Alberto Alerigi and Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 11 The board of
Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA
on Friday approved a 1 billion reais ($279 million)
capital increase proposed by shareholder Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal Corp, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Three board members representing the other controlling
shareholder, Italian-Argentinian Techint Group, voted against
the move, said the same source, who asked for anonymity because
he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Techint, which is at odds with Nippon over the management of
Usiminas, had agreed to raising capital up to 500 million reais.
Techint wanted Usiminas to strengthen its cash position with
funds from its mining arm.
Usiminas said in a statement on Friday that it was still
discussing a potential loan standstill agreement with banks.
Nippon Steel has been pressing hard to approve a capital
increase for Usiminas, threatening to sue fellow shareholders if
they block the motion, a source said last week.
Nippon Steel is hoping approval of the capital increase will
convince Usiminas' main creditors to refinance the company's
debt and grant a short-term grace period, helping the company to
avoid filing for bankruptcy protection.
A previous board meeting in February ended with no agreement
on the capital increase.
($1 = 3.6419 Brazilian reais)
