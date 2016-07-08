By Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO, July 8 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
could ask a Brazilian court to choose a new chief
executive for its jointly owned steelmaker, Usinas Siderúrgicas
de Minas Gerais SA, if a shareholder meeting fails to
produce a better solution, a source with direct knowledge of the
situation said on Friday.
Nippon Steel has sued fellow controlling shareholder Ternium
over the management of Usiminas, as the Brazilian
steelmaker is known.
Nippon in May opposed a decision by Usiminas' board to
appoint Sergio Leite as CEO, saying the move violated their
shareholders agreement.
The Minas Gerais state court scheduled a meeting for Monday
between Usiminas shareholders to try to reach an agreement on
the company's management and avoid further litigation.
The source, who requested anonymity because of legal
restrictions on speaking publicly about the matter, said Nippon
would not accept any proposal to retain Leite as CEO, and would
prefer the court to name a replacement.
Usiminas Chairman Elias Brito, when told of Nippon Steel's
possible move, responded by defending the legality of Leite's
appointment.
"It would be unprecedented in Brazil that a court be asked
to name the new chief executive of a public company," he said in
an email.
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)