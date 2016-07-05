By Alberto Alerigi
| SAO PAULO, July 5
steelmaker Usiminas between controlling shareholders
remains an option for resolving a two-year boardroom dispute,
but negotiations have not yet started, the top executive in
Brazil for one of the parties said on Tuesday.
Yoichi Furuta, chief executive for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal in Brazil, told reporters the Japanese company
remains committed to Brazil and Usiminas.
Furuta's comments were the first to be made publicly by a
Nippon Steel executive in Brazil about the dispute with fellow
controlling shareholder Ternium, which has been ongoing
since 2014.
Speaking in Sao Paulo, Furuta said Nippon Steel opposes the
recent appointment of Sergio Leite as CEO of Usiminas because it
broke a shareholder pact requiring consensus between controlling
parties. Nippon Steel has taken the issue to court.
In a split-up, Furuta said he believed it would make most
sense for Nippon Steel to take Usiminas' mill in Ipatinga, while
Ternium could get the Cubatao mill in the neighboring state of
Sao Paulo.
Usiminas has already stopped steel production at its Cubatao
mill, slowed work at its mines and laid off thousands of
employees as it suffers through Brazil's worst recession in
decades.
Furuta said Usiminas was looking at possibly laying off more
workers.
