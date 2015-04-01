RIO DE JANEIRO, March 31 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal Corp said on Tuesday it was seeking an injunction
against Ternium SA in Brazil for transferring shares in
steelmaker Usiminas, which they jointly control, to
third parties.
The injunction sought from a court in Minas Gerais state on
Monday comes after the Japanese steelmaker reported Ternium to
Brazil's CVM regulator for a share transfer that Nippon Steel
says is a violation of Brazilian law ahead of a vote to elect a
new Usiminas chairman next week.
Luxembourg-based steelmaker Ternium said last week that it
transferred 25 million common Usiminas shares, about 4.9 percent
of its stock, to the custody of Brazil's BM&FBovespa, the
company that runs Brazil's stock market.
Ternium says the shares were legally transferred. On Tuesday
a representative said it had not been notified about the
injunction or the CVM report.
Ternium and Nippon have been at loggerheads since the
sacking of Usiminas's former chief executive, Julian Eguren, for
inappropriate receipt of money. Eguren, also a former Ternium
executive, denies wrongdoing. Ternium continues to demand his
reinstatement, which Nippon has refused.
The fraying of the controlling pact has led to a power
struggle at Usiminas, and it remains unclear who will win the
vote for chairman on April 6. Minority shareholders have put
forward independent candidate Marcelo Gasparino, who is
currently a board member.
