SAO PAULO Nov 12 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA must downsize in order to better cope with the worst
economic recession in Brazil in a quarter century and plunging
demand for flat steel products, Chief Executive Officer Rômel de
Souza said at an event on Thursday.
The company known as Usiminas is capable of producing 9
million tonnes of steel annually, Souza said, while consumption
in Brazil is expected at 11 million tonnes this year. A capital
increase to bolster Usiminas finances has been ruled out for the
time being, Chief Financial Officer Ronald Seckelmann said at
the same event.
