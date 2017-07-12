FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Usiminas raises hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 pct
July 12, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 2 days ago

Brazil's Usiminas raises hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 pct

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA will raise hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 percent at distribution level due to higher international prices and stronger demand abroad.

In a Wednesday securities filing, Usiminas, as the company is known, said the price hike will go into effect "in coming days." The online financial news service of O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper had previously reported the increase.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriela Mello; Writing by Bruno Federowski

