UPDATE 2-China May imports, exports unexpectedly speed up but seen fading
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
SAO PAULO, July 3 Usiminas, Brazil's largest producer of flat steel, informed distributors this week of plans to raise prices for most products between 5 percent and 7 percent starting this week, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Usiminas in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, declined to confirm, saying the company does not comment on its pricing policies.
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.