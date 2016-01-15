SAO PAULO Jan 15 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA, one of Brazil's largest producers of flat steel,
upheld on Friday a plan to halt steel production at its Cubatão
mill, which will mean dismissal of about 4,000 workers, union
leaders said.
The STISMMMEC union, which represents steelmakers around
Cubatão, said a meeting between workers, prosecutors and the
company known as Usiminas did not yield any agreement. According
to Florêncio Rezende de Sá, the union's president, the
dismissals will take place through March 15. The union says that
some 4,000 jobs will be lost.
In a statement, Usiminas said that 2,000 jobs directly
related to the work at the plant would be cut, without saying
how many indirect positions would be lost as part of the
decision. The layoff plan presented to workers includes benefits
that are in excess of those mandated by the law, the company
added.
Usiminas, which is closing steel production
activities in Cubatão but maintaining rolled-steel operations,
has cited weak prices and poor demand in Brazil among the
reasons behind the mill's shutdown.
The outlook for Brazil's steel industry this year looks
"extremely challenging" and is shaping up to turn out to be
worse than expected, JPMorgan analysts led by Rodolfo Angele
said in a client note on Friday.
Non-voting shares of Usiminas shed 4.8 percent to 0.99 reais
on Friday, touching the stock's lowest level since Oct. 2002.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry)