SAO PAULO, June 15 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas announced on Wednesday plans to restructure about 75 percent of its debt with banks and bondholders, extending maturities over the next 10 years with a three-year grace period to start repaying the principal.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the restructuring is tied to a capital injection of 1 billion reais ($287 million). Usiminas said state development bank BNDES is still weighing approval of the debt renegotiation.

($1 = 3.487 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)