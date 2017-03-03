BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
SAO PAULO, March 3 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA said in a securities filing on Friday that shareholders of subsidiary Mineração Usiminas SA, or MUSA, had approved a 1 billion reais ($321 million) capital reduction for the division.
Usiminas has been trying for months to tap excess cash from MUSA to comply with a debt refinancing accord with banks. The initiative was rejected in January by MUSA shareholder Sumitomo Corp. Reuters reported on Jan. 13 that the capital reduction would not affect the unit's finances. ($1 = 3.116 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.