SAO PAULO, July 13 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA has reached out to banks to extend a 120-day
standstill agreement on 4 billion reais ($1.22 billion) worth of
loans that is due this month, as Brazil's largest listed flat
steelmaker struggles to protect cash, two sources with knowledge
of the plan said on Wednesday.
Usiminas, as the company is known, has contacted
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and state-controlled
lenders Banco do Brasil SA and BNDES to stretch out the deadline
for the current agreement of at least 30 days, said the sources,
who requested anonymity because the plan is underway.
Usiminas, Banco do Brasil and Bradesco declined to comment.
Itaú and BNDES did not have an immediate comment.
Reuters first reported in February that banks and Usiminas
were discussing terms of a loan refinancing.
($1 = 3.2890 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Alberto Alerigi Jr in São Paulo; Editing by Sandra Maler)