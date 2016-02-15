SAO PAULO Feb 15 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp is willing to participate in a potential capital
increase for ailing Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de
Minas Gerais SA if an understanding with other shareholders is
reached in principle, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Monday.
The source, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue, said that an accord between Nippon
Steel and Techint Group - the other controlling shareholder at
the steelmaker known as Usiminas, is unlikely to
happen before the latter releases fourth-quarter results on
Thursday.
Reuters reported last week that Usiminas is seeking to
refinance 4 billion reais ($1 billion) in loans, with lenders
demanding that the company be capitalized prior to any debt
relief plan.
However, an ongoing rift between Nippon Steel and Techint is
making it tougher for Usiminas to raise new capital, sources
told Reuters at the time.
The state of Minas Gerais, where Usiminas is based, lacks
the necessary financial resources to provide support to the
company, according to the source.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Alan Crosby)