By Alberto Alerigi Jr
SAO PAULO Feb 15 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp would be willing to participate in a capital
increase for ailing Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de
Minas Gerais SA if an understanding with other shareholders were
reached in principle, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Monday.
The source, who spoke under condition of anonymity due to
the sensitivity of the issue, said that an accord between Nippon
Steel and Techint Group - the other controlling shareholder of
the steelmaker known as Usiminas - for a capital
injection may not happen before Usiminas releases fourth-quarter
results on Thursday.
Reuters reported on Friday that Usiminas is in talks with
four major banks to refinance about 4 billion reais ($1 billion)
in loans maturing in the next two years. Sources said that Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander Brasil
SA and Banco do Brasil SA demand the company be capitalized
prior to any debt relief plan.
However, a rift between Nippon Steel and Techint is making
it tougher for Usiminas to raise new capital. The company
promised to send a response to lenders on Feb. 17, a day before
Usiminas is scheduled to report quarterly results.
Techint is unlikely to inject additional money into Usiminas
without other shareholders' agreement. If Techint refused to
participate in a capital injection, Nippon Steel could pay for
it all alone - a move that could dilute Techint, Reuters
reported last week.
At stake is the survival of Usiminas, founded 53 years ago
to supply flat steel products to Brazil's auto and home
appliance industries located in the state of Minas Gerais. The
state government is considering extending tax relief and an
emergency credit line to Usiminas, O Tempo newspaper reported.
Minas Gerais has tried unsuccessfully to broker an accord
between Nippon Steel and Techint, which would allow Usiminas to
win better repayment terms from banks, Marco Antônio Castello
Branco, president of state development agency Codemig, told O
Tempo.
Still, the iron ore-rich state currently lacks the necessary
financial resources to provide support to the company, the
source told Reuters.
Non-voting shares of Usiminas jumped 5.9 percent to 0.90
reais on Monday. The stock is down 77 percent over the past 12
months.
Usiminas hired Credit Suisse Group AG in November to sell
Usiminas Mecanica, a division that produces customized steel
products for industrial clients.
According to the source, the sale of the division could
raise between 300 million reais and 700 million reais for
Usiminas.
Codemig declined to confirm Castello Branco's comments.
Usiminas, Nippon Steel and Techint all declined to comment.
($1 = 3.9863 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal, Alan Crosby and Bill Rigby)