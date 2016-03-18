By Alberto Alerigi
| SAO PAULO, March 18
SAO PAULO, March 18 The board of Brazilian
steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA
decided on Friday to call a shareholder meeting on April 18 to
discuss a 1 billion-real ($278 million) capital increase
proposed by Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Corp, two sources
with knowledge of the decision said.
The board, in a majority vote, approved that the assembly
would only discuss Nippon Steel's proposal, said one of
the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.
The Brazilian company's controlling shareholders, Nippon
Steel and Techint Group, are at odds over management in
Usiminas, as the steelmaker is known.
Techint is considering whether to call another shareholders'
meeting to discuss its own proposal for a capital injection of
500 million reals and use cash from a unit to help ease cash
needs, said another source.
(Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)