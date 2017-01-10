Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO Jan 10 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, the Brazilian steelmaker seeking to honor terms of a debt refinancing deal with banks, plans to legally challenge a shareholder veto forbidding it to use part of the capital of a mining subsidiary.
In a Tuesday securities filing, Usiminas said Sumitomo Corp, which owns 30 percent of the Mineração Usiminas SA subsidiary, vetoed a plan to reduce the unit's capital by 1 billion reais ($313 million). The plan was part of a 4 billion-real refinancing accord signed with lenders.
CARACAS, May 30 Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.