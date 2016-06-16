BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
SAO PAULO, June 16 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Thursday that the first round of a capital injection plan raised 841.595 million reais ($243 million), a key step to help Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker refinance debt and fight its worst crisis in decades.
In a securities filing, Usiminas said that additional allotments could be subscribed by shareholders until June 23, when the capital injection plan must be finalized. The company aims to fetch 1 billion reais with the process.
($1 = 3.4656 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.