BRASILIA Feb 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is confident it will be able to access funds from its mining subsidiary, a move that was blocked by one of its shareholders, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

Speaking on a call with analysts, CEO Rômel de Souza said negotiations with shareholder Sumitomo Corp, which owns 30 percent of the Mineração Usiminas SA subsidiary, are ongoing. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)